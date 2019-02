RIDING IT OUT? Northam Surrenders To GOP On Tax Cuts As WaPo Reports “Stronger Position.” “Part of the ‘stronger positioN’ comes from having the other two Democrats holding the state’s constitutional offices under a cloud of scandal at the same time. Democrats are trying mightily to draw distinctions between the three, especially between Northam and Herring.”

Having a severely wounded Dem governor remain in place might not be a bad outcome for Virginia Republicans.