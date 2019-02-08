February 8, 2019

CNN OFFERS CRITICISM-FREE PRAISE FOR GREEN NEW DEAL; COMPARES AOC, MARKEY TO LADA GAGA, BRADLEY COOPER:

CNN special correspondent and far-left climate activist Bill “ignorant f***sticks” Weir joined afternoon CNN Newsroom host Brooke Baldwin Thursday for a criticism-free lovefest in honor of the Green New Deal. All told, the pair determined it was akin to NASA and a necessary step to save Earth without offering any questions or answers about how this move toward communism would be paid for. If those things didn’t convince you that this four-minute-plus segment was a trainwreck, Baldwin sat in awe as Weir quipped that the Green New Deal was a love story for Earth, like A Star Is Born where Bradley Cooper could play Senator Ed Markey (D-NY) and Lady Gaga would be Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Before her Website 404ed the specifics of her “Green New Deal” page yesterday afternoon, as Reason’s Joe Setyon wrote, “Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal Aims to Eliminate Air Travel:”

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D–N.Y.) today introduced a House resolution outlining her long-awaited Green New Deal. The resolution, as Reason‘s Ron Bailey reported earlier today, cites climate change concerns as justification for a plan that would remake the U.S. economy over the next 10 years. The resolution’s aims include “overhauling transportation systems in the United States to eliminate pollution and 19 greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector as much as is technologically feasible.” According to an overview of the resolution, this will be accomplished, in part, by “build[ing] out highspeed rail at a scale where air travel stops becoming necessary.” In other words, the Green New Deal wants to make commercial air travel obsolete. Is this in any way feasible? The short answer is no. “It’s actually probably even dumber than it seems,” says Baruch Feigenbaum, assistant director of transportation policy at the Reason Foundation, the nonprofit that publishes this website.

But in the meantime, if CNN’s correspondents, like virtually all 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, are behind Ocasio-Cortez’s proposals, shouldn’t they help ratchet them forward by insisting upon the removal of CNN from all American airports? Perhaps spend a month reminding viewers throughout each day, via a combination of on-air announcements, and in the “ticker tape” graphic that runs under most CNN segments, that CNN will be departing the departure lounges shortly. It will reduce CNN’s own carbon footprint by that much, and remind travelers that they’ll soon be going “back to the future,” back to the trains. Let Fox News have the monopoly on those reactionaries who cling bitterly to their guns, their religion, and/or their Boeing 767s.

The establishment left moves “forward” through a combination of dramatic forceful moments (such as FDR’s New Deal and Great Society) and ceaseless, seemingly minor ongoing change. C’mon Time-Warner-CNN-HBO, show AOC you’re onboard with the GND.