February 8, 2019

FASTER, PLEASE: Tenn. Rep Martin Daniel Introduces Bill To Effectively End Federal Asset Forfeiture Program in TN. “Rep. Frank Niceley (R-Strawberry Plains) introduced a companion in the Senate (SB362) on the same day. The legislation would require the district attorney general to review the underlying circumstances of a seizure to determine if probable cause exists to justify forfeiture. If probable cause cannot be established, the district attorney would be required to file a motion to dismiss the application for forfeiture warrant.” Two of my favorite state legislators, for obvious reasons.