February 7, 2019

LIFE UNDER LATE SOCIALISM: Venezuela-Colombia Bridge Blocked to Keep Out Humanitarian Aid. “President Nicolas Maduro’s authoritarian regime seems to be serious about its threat to block humanitarian aid from entering Venezuela. On the Venezuelan side of an unused bridge to Colombia, freight containers have been positioned across the road and security forces have been put in place behind them. That border crossing has become the focal point of the effort by Juan Guaido, the lawmaker trying to oust Maduro with the backing of the U.S. and other countries, to get aid into the country to help starving Venezuelans and further undermine Maduro’s grip on power.”

Maduro’s last grip on power is the last resort of socialists — the power to determine who starves and who gets fed. He can’t let go of that.