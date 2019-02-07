February 7, 2019

VIRGINIA TRAIN WRECK UPDATE: Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA) learned of sexual assault allegation against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D-VA) a year ago from the accuser: Aides.

Scott survived his own sexual harassment allegation in December of 2017.

Related: “Virginia politics is now something of a political suicide pact or Mexican standoff. In order to ensure Virginia House speaker Kirk Cox, a Republican, doesn’t become the next governor, Democrats must keep at least one of them, which means all three will probably survive.”