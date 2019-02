MICHAEL GRAHAM: A question for Elizabeth Warren: How could you? She probably believed it was true at first, then couldn’t bring herself to climb down as it became clear it wasn’t.

And she hasn’t given up yet: Elizabeth Warren faces new fire over Native American claims: But she still plans big 2020 announcement Saturday.

Plus: Hillary Chabot: Elizabeth Warren’s carefully crafted political image grows even fuzzier. To the contrary, I’d say it’s growing steadily clearer.