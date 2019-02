FORMER YEARBOOK STAFFER AT NORTHAM’S MEDICAL SCHOOL: STUDENTS SUBMITTED THEIR OWN PICTURES AND WE WERE VERY CAREFUL TO NOT MIX THEM UP AND NO ONE EVER COMPLAINED THAT WE HAD MIXED THEM UP.

Was there no professor supervising the yearbook to tell the students (can’t call them “kids,” as Northam would have been 25 at the time) “you really don’t want to do this?” before someone ran photos in “dark makeup,” as the New York Times would say, and a Klan hood?