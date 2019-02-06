February 6, 2019

JEMELE HILL JOKES ABOUT ASSASSINATING TRUMP:

Former ESPN host and current The Atlantic writer Jemele Hill may be getting a visit from the Secret Service soon as she disgustingly joked about killing Donald Trump during last night’s State of the Union Address.

On Tuesday night, Hill tweeted that Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was in attendance at the SOTU, should yell out “GETCHO HAND OUT MY POCKET.”

That statement is a reference to what one of Malcolm X’s assassins yelled out before they killed the 1960s civil rights leader.