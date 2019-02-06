February 6, 2019
HOW BIG HOTELS BECAME ARMS OF THE SURVEILLANCE STATE: Are You a Woman Traveling Alone? Marriott Might Be Watching You. See, “prostitution” and “trafficking” aren’t actually synonyms, though activists want you to think so.
