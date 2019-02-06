February 6, 2019

FASTER? PLEASE! Boeing joins with Aerion to bring world’s first supersonic business jet to market. “One significant player in the race to build the first Son of Concorde is the Reno, Nevada-based Aerion, which is developing a 12-passenger business jet that can fly at Mach 1.4 (1,038 mph, 1,671 km/h) using a GE Affinity engine, but with a significantly reduced sonic boom thanks to an advanced fuselage design. If things go according to schedule, the AS2 could fly by 2023 and enter service in 2025 to become the world’s first supersonic business jet.”

If you have the means…