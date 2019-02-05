February 5, 2019

“WHY IS HE TALKING OVER A BLACK WOMAN?” Some Democrats Are Mad at Bernie Sanders for Daring to Give SOTU Rebuttal—After Stacey Abrams Gives Hers. “For each of the last three years, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has delivered his own response to President Trump’s State of the Union speech. Tonight he will do the same. But this year, some Democrats have a problem with it. That’s because the party chose Stacey Abrams, who recently lost her bid for governor of Georgia, to deliver the official Democratic response.”

My fave lefty take: “We already have to listen to one old white male traitor advance the Kremlin’s interests, we don’t need two.”

2020 is going to be lit.