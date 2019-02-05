February 5, 2019

VIRGINIA CLOWN SHOW UPDATE: “Fairfax softens on claiming Northam is behind the sexual assault claims, but hints in second gaggle that Richmond mayor [Levar Stoney] — his would-be rival for governor in ’21 — had a role.”

Meanwhile, Jonathan Last explores “The Awful Game Theory Behind Ralph Northam,” and asks, what incentive does he have to resign? “History shows he might be better off staying the course.”

Jim Geraghty adds that “The Virginia GOP is in no rush to remove the Democrats’ albatross. And state legislative Dems who called for Northam’s resignation may not want to spend weeks or months on a nasty impeachment battle.”