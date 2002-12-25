February 5, 2019

YOUR IDEAS ARE INTRIGUING TO ME, AND I WISH TO SUBSCRIBE TO YOUR NEWSLETTER:

● Shot: Democrat Patty Murray blocks Senate bill banning infanticide after failed abortions…After Murray objected to the bill, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-IA, lamented on the Senate floor that this body “can no longer unanimously condemn murder.”

—Life Site News, yesterday.

● Chaser: “What did Patty Murray actually say? According to the [Vancouver, WA] Columbian, she said that Osama bin Laden has ‘been out in these countries for decades, building schools, building roads, building infrastructure, building day-care facilities, building health care facilities, and the people are extremely grateful. . . . How would they look at us today if we had been there helping them with some of that rather than just being the people who are going to bomb in Iraq and go to Afghanistan?’”

—“Inept but Entitled to Her Say,” Washington Post editorial, December 25, 2002.

“Murray didn’t do her fellow Democrats any favors [yesterday],” Ed Morrissey writes. “I assume the bill will now come up for a floor vote and roll call. That puts every Democrat on the spot since they’ll have to on record with a choice to either anger the hard left base or endorse killing infants. Good luck with that one.”