February 5, 2019
WELL, THEY TOLD ME IF MEN COULD BECOME PREGNANT, ABORTION WOULD BE A SACRAMENT. AND NOW WE HAVE “PREGNANT MEN” . . . AND ABORTION IS A SACRAMENT. Ralph Northam And Kathy Tran Revealed The Future Of Abortion Politics.
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
WELL, THEY TOLD ME IF MEN COULD BECOME PREGNANT, ABORTION WOULD BE A SACRAMENT. AND NOW WE HAVE “PREGNANT MEN” . . . AND ABORTION IS A SACRAMENT. Ralph Northam And Kathy Tran Revealed The Future Of Abortion Politics.