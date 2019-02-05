February 5, 2019

HMM: Dem Reps Signal Support for U.S. Recognition of Israeli Sovereignty Over Golan Heights.

Two Democratic lawmakers from New York signaled on Monday that they might support the United States officially recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

“The only thing the Golan has ever been used for by the Syrians is to bombard Israel,” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.) told Jewish Insider. “They can’t have that again. It’s unsafe.”

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D., N.Y.) said she would support U.S. recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the region if Democratic leadership is on board.

“If our leadership supports it, I don’t see what the problem is,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D., N.Y.) said. “So I will be supporting it, but only if it goes through the [House Foreign Affairs Committee] and is supported by the committee.”