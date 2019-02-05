PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
February 5, 2019

LAWFARE: Wasserman Schultz Vows to Take a Trump National Emergency to Court. “Military construction subcommittee chairwoman says ‘the president would deprive and starve the members of our military if he takes this act’.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:32 pm