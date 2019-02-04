February 4, 2019
BABYLON BEE: “GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY DISINVITES JESUS FOR CAUSING DIVISION”: Yes, it’s satire. But for GCU, a conservative Christian institution, to disinvite Ben Shapiro was silly and cowardly. (See also Glenn’s post below.)
