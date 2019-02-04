PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
February 4, 2019

BABYLON BEE: “GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY DISINVITES JESUS FOR CAUSING DIVISION”: Yes, it’s satire. But for GCU, a conservative Christian institution, to disinvite Ben Shapiro was silly and cowardly.  (See also Glenn’s post below.)

 

Posted by Gail Heriot at 9:34 pm