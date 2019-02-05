February 5, 2019

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: It’s SOTU day and much, much more. “Here is a run down of the guests invited by the President. One of the guests is a young boy who shares the same name as the president and was bullied. People are animals. The Democrats also bring a pageantry of weirdos to the event. AOC has invited the “activist” who acted out a scripted encounter confronted former Senator and CBS’s newest contributor Jeff Flake in an elevator during the Kavanaugh circus. Do you plan to watch?”

Watch? I’ll be drunkblogging it along with the rest of the PJM live blog crew.