February 5, 2019

OVERREACTION: Boy arrested for ‘joking’ about shooting up school on social media.

The boy, who attends nearby Chesterton Middle School, reportedly told Siri “I am going to shoot up a school.” Siri helpfully responded with a list of schools in the Valparaiso area, where the boy was at the time. The boy took a screenshot and posted it to social media.

Some of his contacts alerted the police in Chesterton, who in turn notified Valparaiso cops.

The boy said that the post was a joke, and subsequent investigation revealed that he had no access to weapons. There was no sign that the boy had any particular school in mind when he made the comment.

“The threat is not believed to be credible at this time,” Valparaiso Police wrote in their Facebook post.