WASHINGTON POST PUSHES BACK ON JUSTIN FAIRFAX DENIAL OF SEXUAL-ASSAULT CLAIM, PUBLISHES GRAPHIC DETAILS.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): The Democrats’ chickens, coming home to roost:

Related: Mark Herring: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know. Well, mostly you just need to know that he’s another Democrat. The GOP really should have tried harder in Virginia. On the other hand, the way things are going, who know what skeletons will come out of Herring’s closet? Who’s #4 in line?