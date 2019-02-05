February 5, 2019

SPY SATELLITES ARE FOR EVERYONE NOW: How Small Satellites Will Help Police Earth’s Vast Oceans. “Illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing nets up to 26 million tons of fish each year, which adds up to almost a quarter the profits of legal fishing. Powered by a shadow fleet, this multi-billion-dollar criminal enterprise hurts legit fishermen and wreaks environmental havoc through overfishing. The vastness of Earth’s open waters allow such a black market to thrive. But in a world increasingly surveilled by satellites in low-Earth orbit, technology is making a once impossible mission a little less impossible.”

Back this up with a letter-of-marque type system and you’ll put an end to the practice pronto.