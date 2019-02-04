February 4, 2019

ALEXANDRA DESANCTIS: Democrats Overplay Their Hand On Abortion: In New York and Virginia, state governments are working to loosen restrictions on late-term abortion—and giving the anti-abortion movement an opportunity. “It is unsurprising that abortions this late in pregnancy are vastly unpopular with the American public. Gallup polling from 2018 found that only 13 percent of Americans favor making third-trimester abortions “generally” legal, and only 18 percent of Democrats shared that position. Women reject late-term abortion at an even higher rate than men. A Marist survey from earlier this year found that 75 percent of Americans would limit abortion to, at most, the first three months of pregnancy, and majorities of Democrats and those who describe themselves as pro-choice agreed.”

This is why I think Trump should suggest we adopt a “more European” approach to the issue. Aside from the fun in watching lefties’ heads explode at having this “all civilized countries do it my way” argument thrown back at them, it’s also a political winner.