THIS IS CNN: Gladys Knight gets a standing-O after dropping a mic on Don Lemon’s attempt to shame her for singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII:

Watch how [Lemon] tries to scare her by implying she could lose her career. So sick. This is how the left is trying to bully everyone into submitting to their hatred. They will make sure they destroy your career & your livelihood unless you bow down to their divisive ideology.