February 4, 2019

MICHAEL LEDEEN: Iran’s Mullahs Can See Their Destiny Acted Out in Venezuela. “I’m not a betting man, but if I were, I’d lay long odds that the Iranian regime is highly penetrated, by us, by the Saudis, by the Israelis, and all the rest you can conjure up in a few minutes. But the really profound penetration, about which I’ve been writing and speaking for many years, is political and ideological. The masses, all over the country, have had it with the regime. They want regime change, and the regime knows and fears it.”

Faster, please — and do read the whole thing.