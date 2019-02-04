February 4, 2019

WELCOME TO THE PARTY, PAL , MA’AM , ER… LADY , ER… PERSON OF HERETOFORE AMAZING IGNORANCE, CONSIDERING YOUR DEGREE: The History of Women in Sci-Fi Isn’t What You Think.

Also, on the contraire: those of us who think, let alone those who love the genre always knew better. But deprecating the achievements of true pioneers is the only way for the current, lackluster darlings of the establishment to claim they’re storming the ramparts. Yep. My field is just like journalism. And the reckoning? Some would say it’s already in progress.