February 4, 2019

OKAY, SO LET’S COUNT THE CRAZY: 1-VERY FEW PEOPLE EVER HAD HEARD OF THIS MAN. SO UNLESS HE HAD “GAY” STAMPED ON HIS FOREHEAD, THEY WOULDN’T BE SHOUTING “HOMOPHOBIC” ANYTHING; 2-MAGA IS NOT SOMETHING ANYONE SHOUTS EVER. NO, SERIOUSLY. WHO THE HECK YELLS MAGA, MUCH LESS SAYS SOMETHING LIKE “MAGA COUNTRY” WHILE ATTACKING SOMEONE; 3-THE CHANCES OF THE PERPS LURKING IN SUBZERO WEATHER IN AN AFFLUENT SECTION OF CHICAGO, CARRYING A ROPE AND AN “UNKNOWN CHEMICAL” ON THE OFF-CHANCE OF RUNNING INTO THE BLACK GAY ACTOR OF A LITTLE KNOWN SERIES ARE… WELL, NOT IMPOSSIBLE. ABOUT THE SAME AS CONFISCATION OF WEALTH LEADING TO NATIONAL PROSPERITY: You believe Jussie Smollet? Well, the wealthy nation of Venezuela agrees. Jussie Smollett Story Enters Twilight Zone.