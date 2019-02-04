February 4, 2019
OKAY, IN SITUATIONS LIKE THIS THERE IS REALLY ONLY ONE RELEVANT QUESTION: She’s from Florida, isn’t she? Because I think we found the natural mate of Florida Man. Woman arrested for masturbating in public continued in cop car.
