February 3, 2019

I HOPE HE STICKS AROUND LONG ENOUGH FOR A TRUMP CALL-OUT AT THE STATE OF THE UNION: Virginia governor clings to office, ignoring calls to resign.

Meanwhile, from the comments to this post:

“Ralph Northam Joke Book” Who was Governor Northam’s favorite actor? John Wilkes Booth What does Northam call a maternity ward? A morgue What’s Northam’s favorite movie? Partial Birth of a Nation What’s his second favorite movie? 13 Years a Slave What’s his favorite Clint Eastwood movie? Hang ‘Em High What was Northam’s least favorite movie? Gettysburg What kind of maternity card does Northam send new mothers? A sympathy card What’s the Governor’s personal motto? “If at first you don’t Secede, try try again” What’s the average life expectancy in Northam’s state? Nine months What’s Northam’s favorite Virginia auto dealer? Coon’s ford Who will Northam pick to head Virginia’s infant services? Dr. Jack Kevorkian What’s the Governor’s least favorite car? a Lincoln continental What’s Northam’s favorite part of any city? the Hood How does Northam describe his welfare system, and a maternity ward? “From cradle to grave” What’s the Governor’s preferred method of public transportation? The Underground Railroad Who was Northam’s favorite President? Jefferson Davis What are Northam’s favorite books? the Clan of the cave bear Confederacy of Dunces What is Gov. Northam’s favorite bird? Jim Crow Who are Northam’s favorite aristocrats? The Dukes of Hazzard, and David Duke Who are Northam’s least favorite aristocrats? Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Prince What was Northam voted as in his college yearbook? Most likely to Secede Who is Northam’s favorite general, and his usual response to an accusation? Stonewall What are Northam’s chances of remaining Governor? Gone with the Wind How does Ralph Northam describe the sides of an isosceles triangle? Separate But Equal

Heh.