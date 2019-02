MAROON 5 FRONTMAN HINTS SUPERBOWL HALFTIME SHOW WILL BE HIP-HOP KNEELING FEST.

As Clay Travis wrote a month ago, “NFL ratings up 5% [in 2018]. Congrats to ESPN, Fox, NBC & CBS for finally realizing no one wants wokefootball. Far left wing politics mixed with sports is always a loser.”

Will Roger Goodell choose to end the season by going backwards to 2016 and 2017?