February 3, 2019
ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: San Francisco — where drug addicts outnumber high school students.
San Francisco has more drug addicts than it has students enrolled in its public high schools, the city Health Department’s latest estimates conclude.
There are about 24,500 injection drug users in San Francisco — that’s about 8,500 more people than the nearly 16,000 students enrolled in San Francisco Unified School District’s 15 high schools and illustrates the scope of the problem on the city’s streets.
It’s also an increase of about 2,000 serious drug users since 2012, the last time a study was done.
That’s no surprise, since for almost 15 years, variations on this 2017 SF Gate headline, “San Francisco has the lowest percentage of kids of any major U.S. city,” have been commonplace. Back in 2008, the San Francisco Chronicle hectored its readers over the “bacchanalian” environmental damage of childrens’ birthday parties, and evidently, either their subscribers took that advice to heart, or more likely, the Chronicle was once again preaching the leftist gospel to the choir.