February 3, 2019
QUOTE OF THE DAY:
Did I say that besides me helping her, she helped me? I honestly don’t think I would have made it through my first grueling run for mayor without her smarts and support.
She loved me, and I loved me. It was a perfect relationship.
—“Kamala Harris learns the perils of presidential front-running,” by former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, the San Francisco Chronicle, yesterday.
Related: “A Kinsley gaffe occurs when a political gaffe reveals some truth that a politician did not intend to admit. The term comes from journalist Michael Kinsley, who said, ‘A gaffe is when a politician tells the truth – some obvious truth he isn’t supposed to say.’”
—Wikipedia’s page on notable political gaffes.