February 3, 2019

MEGAN MCARDLE: What the push for legal-until-birth abortion tells us about the abortion debate. “Some pro-choice purists have always been comfortable confessing, at least in private, that their highest priority is the right not to mother. Now they are, in effect, confessing it publicly, too. But this raises uncomfortable questions, most obviously: What sort of political party is willing to cheerfully advocate destroying infants even as they’re getting ready to be born?”

Related: Our Calhoun moment.

Also related: USA Today:. Most Americans don’t want a standing ovation for abortions until birth. But Democrats do.