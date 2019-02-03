February 3, 2019

ROGER SIMON: What I Said about Kamala Harris Was an Understatement.

But don’t look for the Starbucks founder’s tweet online because the presidential candidate-in-waiting deleted it within hours. The ever-present Twitter posse had already decided that I — and by extension Schultz for acknowledging me–had committed a cardinal sin. In modern parlance, I threw shade on two women in the most sexist manner in my column, calling Kamala Harris “shrill” (also a “quasi-socialist,” but that didn’t seem to stick in as many craws) and disparaging Sen Elizabeth Warren as “Fauxcohontas.” (I am about the twelfth millionth to have done that.)

Schultz, clearly panicked for his nascent campaign, hit the delete button. I was, in the potential candidate’s view, playing “revenge politics” — at least that’s what he implied when interviewed about my article by CNN’s Anderson Cooper.