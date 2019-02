EUGENE VOLOKH: The Northam Controversy, the Kavanaugh Controversy, and Long-Past Misbehavior. “I think highly of Justice Kavanaugh, and I do not think he was guilty of what he was accused of doing. But — contrary to some arguments I’ve been seeing — I don’t think that the demands that Gov. Northam resign because of his yearbook photo 35 years ago are particularly similar to the demands that Judge Kavanaugh not be confirmed because of what he allegedly did 35 years ago.”