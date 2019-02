GOVERNMENT IS JUST ANOTHER WORD FOR THE THINGS WE CHOOSE TO DO TOGETHER: Marine Vet Films Traffic Stop From His Porch; California Cop Gives Him a Concussion: Adrian Burrell was well within his rights to record the officer.

These cops should be punished thoroughly, and then forced to read Morgan Manning’s article and write a 25 page essay about it.

