AND AGAIN: Twitter once again suspends Jim Treacher. You can read the details from his backup account, which uses his real name:

Just got an e-mail from Twitter Support. Iundefinedm suspended for this. People are spreading a lie about Mike Pence, and I pointed out that it was a lie. So now I’m suspended. pic.twitter.com/dteI9SCcRs — Sean Medlock (@Sean_Medlock) February 2, 2019