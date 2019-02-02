February 2, 2019
#HIMTOO? Top Schumer Aide Was Pushed Out After Inappropriate Sexual Encounters With Staff.
According to his LinkedIn page, [Matt] House served as Schumer’s communications director from June 2013 through November 2018. Prior to that, he served in a series of communications-related roles, including in Sen. Joe Biden’s Democratic 2008 presidential campaign and in former New Hampshire Rep. Paul Hodes’ congressional office and as part of his failed campaign for U.S. Senate.
As Stephen Miller tweets, “Last November was right around midterms. Weird it’s coming out now.”