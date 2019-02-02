PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

February 2, 2019

HARSH, BUT FAIR:

Plus:

This is bad for the Democrats, but CNN is trying to help:

More on that here: CNN Chyron Labels Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam a Republican.

UPDATE: But of course:

Jen Rubin never fails to come through.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:34 am