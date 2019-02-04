February 4, 2019

ALL HAIL NORTON I, EMPEROR OF THE UNITED STATES, PROTECTOR OF MEXICO: On this day in 1818, Joshua Norton was born in Britain, before immigrating to South Africa at the age of two. As a young adult, he left South Africa with a small inheritance and came to San Francisco. There, he appeared for a while to be a reasonably successful, though perhaps slightly eccentric, businessman.

Unfortunately for Norton, one very bad investment—attempting to sell Peruvian rice to China–pushed him into bankruptcy. After that he was no longer slightly eccentric, but rather very eccentric.

How eccentric was that? In 1859, he proclaimed himself Emperor of the United States:

At the peremptory request and desire of a large majority of the citizens of these United States, I, Joshua Norton, formerly of Algoa Bay, Cape of Good Hope, and now for the last 9 years and 10 months past of San Francisco, California, declare and proclaim myself Emperor of these United States; and in virtue of the authority thereby in me vested, do hereby order and direct the representatives of the different States of the Union to assemble in Musical Hall, of this city, on the 1st day of February next, then and there to make such alterations in the existing laws of the Union as may ameliorate the evils under which the country is laboring, and thereby cause confidence to exist, both at home and abroad, in our stability and integrity. — NORTON I., Emperor of the United States

San Franciscans liked the guy. He seemed harmless enough. He even had some good ideas–like building a bridge over the bay. The newspapers routinely carried his proclamations. Merchants sold “Emperor Norton” souvenirs. He issued his own currency, which was honored by businesses he patronized. The whole thing was rather adorable.

Dressed in full military regalia, complete with a beaver hat decorated with a peacock feather, Norton was a frequent sight on San Francisco streets, where he was usually treated with respect (or at least indulgence). After all, what’s not to like about a guy who issues a proclamation abolishing Congress?

This went on for over 20 years. Then, in 1880, at the age of 61, Norton collapsed on the street and died. San Francisco was in mourning.

Of course, an Emperor’s funeral should be splendid. And so Norton I’s was (despite the fact he was himself close to penniless). Members of a San Francisco businessmen’s association paid for a nice casket. And as many as 10,000 people lined the streets to pay their last respects to their beloved Emperor. San Franciscans really liked the guy; it’s enough to make one really like San Francisco.

