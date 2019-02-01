February 1, 2019

S.G. CHEAH:

It was a sort of sick unintended symbolism that the Parkland school shooting happened on Valentine’s Day. That an act so evil could occur on a day that is dedicated to the celebration of love. Horrified, I asked “How could this possibly happened?” Especially after multiple reports and investigations uncovered that the Parkland tragedy was fully preventable.

Suddenly it hit me like a brick. Liberals claim to love the young. “Think of the children!” is one of their favorite rallying cries.

And yet, it was a liberal School Board that failed to protect the children at Parkland.

It was a liberal Sheriff Office that failed to protect the children at Parkland.

It was an liberal (Obama appointed) Judge who ruled that the authorities didn’t have the obligation to protect the children at Parkland.

The kids at Parkland were simply not safe under the protection of Broward’s liberal district.

Liberals always claim to love and care about the young more than the conservatives, and yet liberals are the ones that are the most predatory against the young.