February 1, 2019

CBS PUSHING 2020 DEMS LEFT: Have a ‘Big Idea’ Like Ending Private Insurance?

Now that presidential candidate Kamala Harris has called for the elimination of private health insurance, a move that would impact 177 million Americans, CBS has joined the fight to push the rest of 2020 Democratic field farther left. This Morning co-host John Dickerson on Thursday warned candidate Pete Buttigieg against “nibbling around the edges” and urged him to go bold (meaning liberal).

In an interview with the Mayor of South Bend, Dickerson demanded, “When you talk about nibbling around the edges, if you look at the other Democrats who are running, they’re not nibbling around the edges. They’re talking about Medicare for all. Some are talking about getting rid of private insurance.”