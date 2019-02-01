February 1, 2019

FROM BAUHAUS TO JERRY JONES’ HOUSE In the Bleat, James Lileks writes:

Then again, my books are rebuke to my own culture, since the architecure and art they contain are better than the tiresome products of the contemporary art establishment. This remarkable article in Forbes — not recent, but recently discovered — contains some gas-inducing quotes about the function and purpose of modern architecture, and it’s basically this: the brightest minds of the profession believe it is the duty of the architect to startle, confront, unnerve, dissolve, destroy, and also whip out the willie [to] irrigate the fusty bourgeoise notions like beauty and tradition.

The article discusses a piece that took modern architecture to the woodshed, where it said “look at this woodshed. It’s more humane than anything you design.” Someone wrote a defense, but had to be honest with himself: