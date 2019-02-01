February 1, 2019
OTHERING: Silicon Valley Restaurant Chef Says Patrons Wearing MAGA Hats Won’t Get Served. “… same as if you come in wearing a swastika, white hood, or any other symbol of intolerance and hate.”
No, it isn’t.
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
OTHERING: Silicon Valley Restaurant Chef Says Patrons Wearing MAGA Hats Won’t Get Served. “… same as if you come in wearing a swastika, white hood, or any other symbol of intolerance and hate.”
No, it isn’t.