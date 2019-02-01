PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
February 1, 2019

OTHERING: Silicon Valley Restaurant Chef Says Patrons Wearing MAGA Hats Won’t Get Served. “… same as if you come in wearing a swastika, white hood, or any other symbol of intolerance and hate.”

No, it isn’t.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:05 pm