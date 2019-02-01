February 1, 2019

IT’S COME TO THIS: Bill Nye ‘The Science Guy’ Panics That Climate Change Will Force Canada To Grow Food.

Bill Nye, “The Science Guy,” appeared on MSNBC’s “Hardball” this week to contradict President Donald Trump’s claims that the Polar Vortex is evidence that “global warming” is a hoax, but ended up making some outlandish claims himself, including that climate change would force Canada to begin engaging in agriculture.

“The agriculture in North America is going to have to move north into what would nominally be Canada and we don’t have the infrastructure,” Nye told host Chris Matthews, apparently under the assumption that Canada does not already do a significant percentage of North America’s farming.

“We don’t have the railroads and roads to get food from that area to where we need it around the world,” Nye added.