February 1, 2019

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Mysterious Trump Jr. calls revealed and much, much more. “Part of the crazy RUSSIA collusion conspiracy theory that Democrats like Rep. Adam Schiff peddled to partnered media outlets is that Donald Trump Jr. briefed his father on the phone before and after the infamous Trump Tower-RUSSIANS meeting during the 2016 presidential campaign. Everyone has maintained that the President did not know about the meetings, but Schiff has been snorting and quacking on cable news that there were calls to a blocked number(s) and those numbers were the President! BOOM. POW. GOTCHA. TREASON. Quack.”

Their whole world is falling down.