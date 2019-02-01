February 1, 2019

A CONSERVATIVE IS A LIBERAL WHO’S BEEN MUGGED: DC political comedian robbed at gunpoint changes stance on guns.

Tim Young was heading to one of D.C.’s newest hotspots—The Wharf—when his life changed.

He was walking down a well-lit section of M Street at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday when two men approached him—one of them had a gun.

“Terrified. You know, when I talk to people about this… you’re scared. There’s no man card involved. I was defenseless,” explained Young, who’s a political comedian and host of ‘No Things Considered’ at the D.C. Examiner. The men ran off with his cell phone.

Now, he said he absolutely plans to apply for a concealed carry permit in D.C., but it won’t be easy. The District is one of the toughest places in the country to get a permit to carry a concealed weapon.