DEMOCRACY DIES IN POLYPROPYLENE:

● Shot: D.C.’s Homicide Rate Soars In The Midst Of National Decline.

—The Daily Caller, Sunday.

● Chaser: On patrol with the enforcer of D.C.’s plastic-straw ban.

—The Washington Post, Monday.

Good to see Washington, DC taking crime so seriously.

(Non-paywalled version of the Post’s story here.)