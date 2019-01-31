January 31, 2019

CLIMBDOWN: Virginia lawmaker says she wouldn’t have co-sponsored controversial abortion bill if she had read it closely. “In the video of Tran’s comments, House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, asked Tran if a woman would be able to request an abortion as she was going into labor. Tran said that would be allowed under her bill. In her letter, Adams said the scenario Gilbert described would classify as a ‘partial birth infanticide’ that would be illegal under state law.” Well, but not if this bill had passed.