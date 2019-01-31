January 31, 2019

A BAR SO LOW IT’S ACTUALLY A TOOTHPICK RESTING ACROSS TWO THIMBLES: Howard Schultz is just too sane for today’s Democrats.

Schultz was a Clinton Democrat when that meant Bill Clinton, though as a donor he stuck with Hillary and dutifully wrote checks to Barack Obama, John Edwards, the Democratic National Committee and others. But in 2019, he says he can’t in good conscience run as a Democrat.

“What the Democrats are proposing is something that is as false as the Wall,” he says, indicating “free” health care, “free” college and the entire litany of “free” things “which the country cannot afford.” He worries about the national debt, unfunded liabilities and other examples of fiscal recklessness.

He thinks that the Democrats’ current liquidate-the-kulaks ­ap­proach to taxes may prove counterproductive to the long-term interests of the United States.