January 31, 2019

HMM: Facebook just hired a handful of its toughest privacy critics.

On Tuesday, Facebook acknowledged that it had hired three veteran privacy law activists, including Nate Cardozo, an attorney formerly of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, who has been very publicly critical of the company in recent years. In 2015, Cardozo once wrote in an op-ed that Facebook’s “business model depends on our collective confusion and apathy about privacy.” In addition to Cardozo, Facebook also hired attorney Robyn Greene, previously with the Open Technology Institute in Washington, DC, and Nathan White, who is set to leave his position at Access Now.

Will their new jobs entail changing Facebook’s sociopathic corporate culture, or making excuses for it? Time will tell, but either way they have their work cut out for them, as you’ll see below.

RELATED: Facebook to Shut Down Controversial iOS Market Research App as Apple Revokes Certificate.

In a statement given to TechCrunch and other websites, the company said that its “Facebook Research” app, which paid volunteers between the ages of 13 and 35 up to $20 a month to access nearly all their data, would no longer be available on iOS. The news came just hours after TechCrunch’s exposé on the Facebook app, which used an enterprise certificate on iPhones to get people to sideload the app and skirt Apple’s App Store rules.

Two things.

First, Facebook used Apple’s beta program to gain root access to participants’ iPhones, which would presumably include all of their contact information, private text messages, emails, etc. So the data invasion — I almost wrote “breach” — extended far beyond those getting the $20 each month to participate.

Facebook’s abandonment of the program is pure window dressing — Apple revoked the certificates necessary for it to continue.

AND IT ISN’T JUST FACEBOOK: Google Also Exploiting Enterprise Certificates to Bypass iOS App Store for Data Collection.

Apple has also revoked Google’s certificates, shutting down their data invasion, also. But one would hope that going forward, Apple will be much more proactive about what kinds of access can be granted even outside the App Store’s strict rules. What Facebook and Google did was, to borrow a word, evil, but Apple getting caught prone here has left them has a real black eye.

The inescapable conclusion, if one hadn’t concluded it long ago, is that Facebook and Google are shitty companies run by shitty people.